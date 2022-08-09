Sky’s new Carabao Cup presenter for 2022/23, Mark Chapman, will host the draw with former Sheffield Wednesday striker Clinton Morrison and Sunderland hero Michael Gray selecting the ties.
The 13 Premier League sides not competing in European competitions will be included in the hat for round two alongside Championship newcomers Norwich City and Watford, who the Clarets face at Vicarage Road on Friday night.
The competition remains regionalised in the early rounds with the draw split into a southern and northern section until round three.
Second round ties will take place the week commencing August 22.
Burnley were knocked out by Tottenham Hotspur last season after seeing off the Magpies and Rochdale in earlier rounds.