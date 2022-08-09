Sky’s new Carabao Cup presenter for 2022/23, Mark Chapman, will host the draw with former Sheffield Wednesday striker Clinton Morrison and Sunderland hero Michael Gray selecting the ties.

The 13 Premier League sides not competing in European competitions will be included in the hat for round two alongside Championship newcomers Norwich City and Watford, who the Clarets face at Vicarage Road on Friday night.

The competition remains regionalised in the early rounds with the draw split into a southern and northern section until round three.

NEWPORT, WALES - AUGUST 27: The League Cup Trophy ahead of kick off in the Carabao Cup Second Round match between Newport County and West Ham United at Rodney Parade on August 27, 2019 in Newport, Wales. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

Second round ties will take place the week commencing August 22.