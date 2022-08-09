Carabao Cup second round draw details revealed as Everton, Leeds United and Newcastle United prepare to enter the competition

The second round of the Carabao Cup will be drawn on Wednesday with Burnley and a host of Premier League clubs set to discover their opponents.

By Dan Black
Tuesday, 9th August 2022, 10:04 am

Sky’s new Carabao Cup presenter for 2022/23, Mark Chapman, will host the draw with former Sheffield Wednesday striker Clinton Morrison and Sunderland hero Michael Gray selecting the ties.

The 13 Premier League sides not competing in European competitions will be included in the hat for round two alongside Championship newcomers Norwich City and Watford, who the Clarets face at Vicarage Road on Friday night.

The competition remains regionalised in the early rounds with the draw split into a southern and northern section until round three.

NEWPORT, WALES - AUGUST 27: The League Cup Trophy ahead of kick off in the Carabao Cup Second Round match between Newport County and West Ham United at Rodney Parade on August 27, 2019 in Newport, Wales. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

Second round ties will take place the week commencing August 22.

Burnley were knocked out by Tottenham Hotspur last season after seeing off the Magpies and Rochdale in earlier rounds.

EvertonLeeds UnitedNewcastle UnitedBurnleyClinton Morrison