Carabao Cup details: When will the quarter final draw take place? Who'll be making the draw? Which teams are competing in the round of 16?
The draw for the quarter-final of the Carabao Cup will take place live on Sky Sports following the conclusion of Manchester City's round of 16 tie at home to holders Liverpool.
Pep Guardiola's side, who won the competition four times on the bounce before being dethroned last season, welcome the defending champions to the Etihad on Thursday.
The Reds won the 2022 final against Chelsea on penalties following a goal-less draw at Wembley Stadium, but will be the underdogs when they take on the reigning Premier League champions.
Joining host Mark Chapman to make the draw will be former City and Newcastle United shot-stopper, Shay Given, as well as the Lionesses Euro 2022 winning goalkeeper, Mary Earps.
Round four ties get underway this evening (Tuesday, December 20), with eight teams in action, before the first of the televised fixtures takes place on Wednesday, where Sky Bet Championship leaders Burnley will face Manchester United at Old Trafford.
EFL Cup quarter final fixtures will take place in the week commencing January 9, with two matches to be confirmed for live broadcast on Sky Sports.
Carabao Cup round four ties can be found here.