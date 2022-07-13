Can you help find Orient Game hero Ian Britton's match shirt?

The Scottish midfielder died in March 2016, aged 61, forever remembered by Burnley fans for scoring one of, if not THE, most important goals in the club’s history.

Thirty-five years ago, the Clarets – Founder Members of the Football League – were facing oblivion, in the first season automatic promotion and relegation between the Fourth Division and the Conference was agreed.

Burnley needed to beat promotion hopefuls Orient at Turf Moor, and hope that Lincoln, Torquay or Tranmere slipped up.

Ian Britton scores the all-important second goal against Orient in 1987

As it was, building on Neil Grewcock’s superb opener just before half-time, Britton – the smallest man on the pitch – headed a second three minutes into the second half, which proved to be the winner, as Lincoln were demoted.

Britton was one of only two members of the team that day who feature in the starting XI at Wembley a year later in the Sherpa Van Final defeat against Wolves, along with Ray Deakin, and the following season, 1988–89, was Britton's last in league football.

With Ian’s passing six years ago, family and friends are hoping to locate the jersey, which is a huge part of his legacy – the final piece in the jigsaw that they are missing.