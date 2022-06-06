Burnley's Wayne Hennessey and Connor Roberts help Wales make World Cup history

The pair were part of Rob Page’s resolute side who claimed a 1-0 win over Ukraine at the Cardiff City Stadium with Gareth Bale’s free kick inadvertently headed into his own netby released West Ham man Andriy Yarmolenko.
Goalkeeper Hennessey was the star man, with many Welsh reporters giving him 10 out of 10 for his display, producing a string of saves, including a key first half stop from Artem Dovbyk, before another magnificent save to deny Viktor Tsygankov early in the second half.
And right wing back Roberts typically ran himself into the ground for the cause, as Wales ended the hurt of years of last-gasp failures to qualify.
And the pair could now line up against England in the final game of Group B in Qatar.
Both sides will play on the opening day of the tournament on Monday, November 21st, as England face Iran, while Wales take on USA.
Gareth Southgate's side and then up against USA on Friday, November 25th, while Wales face Iran earlier that day.
The Three Lions’ clash with the Red Dragons is on Tuesday, November 29th.
Wales were in the same group as England at Euro 2016 as Roy Hodgson’s side won 2-1 with a late Daniel Sturridge goal, however, Wales went on to the semi-finals, as England went home with their tails between their legs, exiting at the hands of Iceland.