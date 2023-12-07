News you can trust since 1877
Burnley's survival odds after Wolves defeat compared to Bournemouth, Crystal Palace, Everton & Nottingham Forest - gallery

Burnley squandered the chance to move out of the Premier League’s relegation zone on Tuesday night.
By Matt Scrafton
Published 7th Dec 2023, 14:54 GMT

After thrashing Sheffield United 5-0 last weekend, Vincent Kompany’s men headed to Molineux with renewed optimism.

But Hwang’s first-half strike saw the Clarets fall to a 1-0 defeat, to lose for the fourth straight away game.

The result means Burnley remain second bottom of the Premier League table, two points adrift of safety ahead of this weekend’s trip to Brighton.

With plenty of time still to go, we take a look at how Burnley’s relegation odds compare to their top flight rivals...

100/1

1. West Ham

100/1 Photo: Matt McNulty

50/1

2. Brentford

50/1 Photo: Steve Bardens

19/1

3. Wolves

19/1 Photo: Michael Regan

14/1

4. Fulham

14/1 Photo: Justin Setterfield

