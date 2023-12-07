Burnley squandered the chance to move out of the Premier League’s relegation zone on Tuesday night.

After thrashing Sheffield United 5-0 last weekend, Vincent Kompany’s men headed to Molineux with renewed optimism.

But Hwang’s first-half strike saw the Clarets fall to a 1-0 defeat, to lose for the fourth straight away game.

The result means Burnley remain second bottom of the Premier League table, two points adrift of safety ahead of this weekend’s trip to Brighton.