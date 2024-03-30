Burnley's starting XI confirmed for Chelsea clash as key man dropped

Charlie Taylor has been dropped for Burnley’s clash against Chelsea.
Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton
Published 30th Mar 2024, 14:09 GMT
Updated 30th Mar 2024, 14:18 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Read More
Vincent Kompany sends clear message to his Burnley players ahead of final nine g...

The left-back has been a regular starter for the Clarets this season but the 30-year-old is only named on the bench for this afternoon’s encounter at Stamford Bridge.

It appears Vitinho will take Taylor’s spot in the side, dropping back from right wing to left-back.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Vincent Kompany makes two changes in total from the 2-1 win against Brentford prior to the international break.

Zeki Amdouni and Lyle Foster come into the starting XI, while Taylor and David Fofana drop out.

Fofana, on loan from Chelsea, isn’t involved at all as he’s ineligible to face his parent club.

Elsewhere, Jordan Beyer, Ameen Al-Dakhil, Han-Noah Massengo, Aaron Ramsey, Luca Koleosho and Nathan Redmond all remain out.

LONDON, ENGLAND - MARCH 30: Vincent Kompany, Manager of Burnley, arrives at the stadium prior to the Premier League match between Chelsea FC and Burnley FC at Stamford Bridge on March 30, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Richard Pelham/Getty Images)LONDON, ENGLAND - MARCH 30: Vincent Kompany, Manager of Burnley, arrives at the stadium prior to the Premier League match between Chelsea FC and Burnley FC at Stamford Bridge on March 30, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Richard Pelham/Getty Images)
LONDON, ENGLAND - MARCH 30: Vincent Kompany, Manager of Burnley, arrives at the stadium prior to the Premier League match between Chelsea FC and Burnley FC at Stamford Bridge on March 30, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Richard Pelham/Getty Images)
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Arijanet Muric keeps his place in goal following his impressive Premier League debut against Brentford, which was the first time James Trafford had been dropped this season.

As for Chelsea, they make two changes from their last league outing, a 3-2 win against Newcastle United, as Benoît Badiashile and Mykhailo Mudryk replace Trevoh Chalobah and Raheem Sterling.

TEAMS

Chelsea: Petrovic, Gusto, Disasi, Badiashile, Cucurella, Caicedo, Enzo, Gallagher, Palmer, Mudryk, Jackson

Subs: Bettinelli, Gilchrist, Thiago Silva, Acheampong, Casadei, Tauriainen, Madueke, Sterling, Washington

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Burnley: Muric, Assignon, O’Shea, Esteve, Vitinho, Cullen, Berge, Odobert, Bruun Larsen, Amdouni, Foster

Subs: Trafford, Ekdal, Taylor, Cork, Brownhill, Gudmundsson, Benson, Tresor, Rodriguez

Referee: Darren England

Related topics:Charlie TaylorBrentfordBurnleyRodriguez

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.