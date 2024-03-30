Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The left-back has been a regular starter for the Clarets this season but the 30-year-old is only named on the bench for this afternoon’s encounter at Stamford Bridge.

It appears Vitinho will take Taylor’s spot in the side, dropping back from right wing to left-back.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Vincent Kompany makes two changes in total from the 2-1 win against Brentford prior to the international break.

Zeki Amdouni and Lyle Foster come into the starting XI, while Taylor and David Fofana drop out.

Fofana, on loan from Chelsea, isn’t involved at all as he’s ineligible to face his parent club.

Elsewhere, Jordan Beyer, Ameen Al-Dakhil, Han-Noah Massengo, Aaron Ramsey, Luca Koleosho and Nathan Redmond all remain out.

LONDON, ENGLAND - MARCH 30: Vincent Kompany, Manager of Burnley, arrives at the stadium prior to the Premier League match between Chelsea FC and Burnley FC at Stamford Bridge on March 30, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Richard Pelham/Getty Images)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Arijanet Muric keeps his place in goal following his impressive Premier League debut against Brentford, which was the first time James Trafford had been dropped this season.

As for Chelsea, they make two changes from their last league outing, a 3-2 win against Newcastle United, as Benoît Badiashile and Mykhailo Mudryk replace Trevoh Chalobah and Raheem Sterling.

TEAMS

Chelsea: Petrovic, Gusto, Disasi, Badiashile, Cucurella, Caicedo, Enzo, Gallagher, Palmer, Mudryk, Jackson

Subs: Bettinelli, Gilchrist, Thiago Silva, Acheampong, Casadei, Tauriainen, Madueke, Sterling, Washington

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Burnley: Muric, Assignon, O’Shea, Esteve, Vitinho, Cullen, Berge, Odobert, Bruun Larsen, Amdouni, Foster

Subs: Trafford, Ekdal, Taylor, Cork, Brownhill, Gudmundsson, Benson, Tresor, Rodriguez