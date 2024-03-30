Burnley's starting XI confirmed for Chelsea clash as key man dropped
and live on Freeview channel 276
The left-back has been a regular starter for the Clarets this season but the 30-year-old is only named on the bench for this afternoon’s encounter at Stamford Bridge.
It appears Vitinho will take Taylor’s spot in the side, dropping back from right wing to left-back.
Vincent Kompany makes two changes in total from the 2-1 win against Brentford prior to the international break.
Zeki Amdouni and Lyle Foster come into the starting XI, while Taylor and David Fofana drop out.
Fofana, on loan from Chelsea, isn’t involved at all as he’s ineligible to face his parent club.
Elsewhere, Jordan Beyer, Ameen Al-Dakhil, Han-Noah Massengo, Aaron Ramsey, Luca Koleosho and Nathan Redmond all remain out.
Arijanet Muric keeps his place in goal following his impressive Premier League debut against Brentford, which was the first time James Trafford had been dropped this season.
As for Chelsea, they make two changes from their last league outing, a 3-2 win against Newcastle United, as Benoît Badiashile and Mykhailo Mudryk replace Trevoh Chalobah and Raheem Sterling.
TEAMS
Chelsea: Petrovic, Gusto, Disasi, Badiashile, Cucurella, Caicedo, Enzo, Gallagher, Palmer, Mudryk, Jackson
Subs: Bettinelli, Gilchrist, Thiago Silva, Acheampong, Casadei, Tauriainen, Madueke, Sterling, Washington
Burnley: Muric, Assignon, O’Shea, Esteve, Vitinho, Cullen, Berge, Odobert, Bruun Larsen, Amdouni, Foster
Subs: Trafford, Ekdal, Taylor, Cork, Brownhill, Gudmundsson, Benson, Tresor, Rodriguez
Referee: Darren England
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.