Burnley's seven-figure spend on agents fees in 2021/22 as revealed by Football Association
Burnley's 2021/22 spend on agents fees came to a total of £6,005,185m according to figures released by the FA.
By Chris Boden
Thursday, 31st March 2022, 5:25 pm
During the reporting period of February 2nd, 2021 and January 31st, 2022, the Clarets paid out one of the smallest Premier League sums on transactions involving intermediaries, well below the top flight average of £13.6m, with only Brentford £3,499285), who spent part of the period as a Championship club, and Southampton (£4,941,761) spending less.
The biggest spenders on agents fees were Manchester City who spent £35m, with Manchester United [£29m] and Chelsea [£28m] not far behind City.
In total, the Premier League clubs spent £272,559,227, slightly more than last year's tally.
Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter
The i newsletter cut through the noise
Burnley's Irish defender Nathan Collins (L) vies with Brentford's Swedish defender Pontus Jansson (C) during the English Premier League football match between Brentford and Burnley at Brentford Community Stadium in London on March 12, 2022. - - RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No video emulation. Social media in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No use in betting publications, games or single club/league/player publications. (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No video emulation. Social media in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No use in betting publications, games or single club/league/player publications. / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No video emulation. Social media in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No use in betting publications, games or single club/league/player publications. (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images)
Burnley made 20 transactions including summer signings Nathan Collins, Maxwel Cornet, Connor Roberts, Wayne Hennessey, Aaron Lennon and January signing Wout Weghorst, an updated registration for Phil Bardsley, updated contracts for youngsters Richard Nartey, Lukas Jensen, Adam Phillips and Bobby Thomas.