Burnley's Sander Berge provides insight into friendship with 'special' Man City star

The midfielder moved to Manchester following his summer move to Turf Moor from Sheffield United. As a result, the 26-year-old lives in close proximity to the Manchester City striker.

The two are currently away on international duty with Norway, who host Slovakia tonight in friendly action.

“To play for your national team is the biggest thing you can do in your career,” Berge told BBC Sport.

“Some of my closest mates are here in Erling [Haaland] and Martin [Odegaard], who are two of the absolute best players in the Premier League and the world at the moment, both of them.

“[With Erling] we probably see each other once or twice a week, so it’s nice.

“What do we do? Probably just eat good food and have a laugh. Maybe have a Sunday roast every now and then, maybe one out of 10 meals.

Norway's players Sander Berge (L) and Erling Braut Haaland arrive prior to the UEFA Euro 2024 group A qualification football match between Norway and Scotland in Oslo on June 17, 2023. (Photo by Heiko Junge / NTB / AFP) / Norway OUT (Photo by HEIKO JUNGE/NTB/AFP via Getty Images)

“It’s nice to have a fellow Norwegian though and he’s a special and fun character to be around, so I’ve always enjoyed that.”

Berge has arguably been Burnley’s best player so far this season, performing at a consistent level in the centre of the park during what has been a tough campaign for Vincent Kompany’s men.

The Norwegian has wracked up 31 appearances in all competitions and scoring twice.

It followed a somewhat surprising move from Bramall Lane during the summer, off the back of helping the Blades join the Clarets in sealing automatic promotion from the Championship.

It felt like a big coup for Burnley to attract one of their rivals’ best players, but at the time the Blades were in no position to hold onto their biggest assets.

“Obviously it was an interesting year last year with Sheffield United and the games against Burnley, but I admired them a lot,” Berge revealed.