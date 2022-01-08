Burnley's relegation odds shortened as former defender Kieran Trippier signs for Premier League rivals
Burnley are now even shorter odds-on shots for the drop from the Premier League following Kieran Trippier's move from Atletico Madrid to Newcastle United.
The Clarets are now priced at at 8/13, coming in from 4/6, to suffer relegation from the Premier League as the Magpies captured the England international right back.
Eddie Howe's side, meanwhile, are now at a best price of 7/5 for the drop with SBK, meaning they're odds-on to avoid relegation and currently the fourth most likely to slip into the Championship.
Norwich City are heavy favourites to finish in the bottom three at odds of 1/12 while Watford's top flight status is also under threat with the sportsbook pinning a price of 5/9 on their backs.
SBK spokesperson Pascal Lemesre said: "Without kicking a ball Kieran Trippier has already hurt former club Burnley as his arrival improves Newcastle's odds of beating the drop, in turn suggesting the Clarets are even more likely to join relegation odds-on favourites Norwich and Watford in the Championship next season.
"He shouldn't be the last player to head to Newcastle during this January transfer window and the odds indicate their spending spree will put further daylight between them and other relegation-threatened clubs in the bid to remain in the Premier League this season."
Premier League relegation odds from sportsbook SBK: Norwich 1/12, Watford 5/9, Burnley 8/13 (shortened from 4/6), Newcastle 7/5, Leeds 5/1, Everton 11/1.