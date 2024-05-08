Burnley's £220m squad market value compared to Everton, Fulham, Sheffield United and Wolves

While the odds may be against them, Burnley can still avoid relegation back to the Championship.
Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton
Published 8th May 2024, 08:00 BST

With two games remaining, Vincent Kompany’s men sit five points adrift of Nottingham Forest, who they play on the final day.

For that game to matter, the Clarets must beat Tottenham on Saturday and hope Chelsea can overcome Nuno Espirito Santo’s side.

But the fact Burnley have struggled in the top flight this term shouldn’t come as a huge surprise given the huge gulf in resources between the top two divisions.

Take a look below to see where Kompany’s squad ranks among the rest of the Premier League, according to Transfermarkt.

Highest valued player: Erling Haaland, £154m

1. Manchester City - £1.09bn

Highest valued player: Erling Haaland, £154m Photo: DARREN STAPLES

Photo Sales
Highest valued player: Bukayo Saka, £111m

2. Arsenal - £960m

Highest valued player: Bukayo Saka, £111m Photo: Stuart MacFarlane

Photo Sales
Highest valued player: Enzo Fernandez and Moises Caidedo, both £68m

3. Chelsea - £797m

Highest valued player: Enzo Fernandez and Moises Caidedo, both £68m Photo: Ryan Pierse

Photo Sales
Highest valued player: Dominik Szoboszlai and Luis Diaz, both £64m

4. Liverpool - £791m

Highest valued player: Dominik Szoboszlai and Luis Diaz, both £64m Photo: Stu Forster

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:EvertonFulhamSheffield UnitedWolvesBurnleyNottingham ForestNuno Espirito SantoChelsea

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.