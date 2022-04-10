Burnley’s Premier League defeat vs Norwich City in pictures

After the ecstasy and elation of Wednesday night’s win over the Toffees at Turf Moor, the Clarets were brought back down to earth with a bump against the Canaries at Carrow Road.
Here’s a recap of the game in pictures.
Norwich City's Pierre Lees-Melou battles with Burnley's Wout Weghorst Photographer Hannah Fountain/CameraSport The Premier League - Norwich City v Burnley - Sunday 10th April 2022 - Carrow Road - Norwich
Photo: CameraSport - Hannah Fountain
Burnley's Maxwel Cornet Photographer Hannah Fountain/CameraSport The Premier League - Norwich City v Burnley - Sunday 10th April 2022 - Carrow Road - Norwich
Photo: CameraSport - Hannah Fountain
NORWICH, ENGLAND - APRIL 10: Kenny McLean of Norwich City shoots whilst under pressure from Jay Rodriguez of Burnley during the Premier League match between Norwich City and Burnley at Carrow Road on April 10, 2022 in Norwich, England. (Photo by Paul Harding/Getty Images)
Photo: Paul Harding
NORWICH, ENGLAND - APRIL 10: James Tarkowski of Burnley battles for possession with Teemu Pukki of Norwich City during the Premier League match between Norwich City and Burnley at Carrow Road on April 10, 2022 in Norwich, England. (Photo by Paul Harding/Getty Images)
Photo: Paul Harding