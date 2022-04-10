Burnley's Maxwel Cornet (left) fails to get past Norwich City's Tim Krul (right) and score Photographer David Horton/CameraSport The Premier League - Norwich City v Burnley - Sunday 10th April 2022 - Carrow Road - Norwich

Burnley’s Premier League defeat vs Norwich City in pictures

A failure to beat the teams in and around them in the table has been Burnley’s Achilles’ heel this season.

By Dan Black
Sunday, 10th April 2022, 8:17 pm

A failure to score against or beat Norwich City, Watford and Newcastle United has proven to be their downfall, alongside reversals away at Leeds United, Everton and Brentford.

After the ecstasy and elation of Wednesday night’s win over the Toffees at Turf Moor, the Clarets were brought back down to earth with a bump against the Canaries at Carrow Road.

Here’s a recap of the game in pictures.

Norwich City's Pierre Lees-Melou battles with Burnley's Wout Weghorst Photographer Hannah Fountain/CameraSport The Premier League - Norwich City v Burnley - Sunday 10th April 2022 - Carrow Road - Norwich

Burnley's Maxwel Cornet Photographer Hannah Fountain/CameraSport The Premier League - Norwich City v Burnley - Sunday 10th April 2022 - Carrow Road - Norwich

NORWICH, ENGLAND - APRIL 10: Kenny McLean of Norwich City shoots whilst under pressure from Jay Rodriguez of Burnley during the Premier League match between Norwich City and Burnley at Carrow Road on April 10, 2022 in Norwich, England. (Photo by Paul Harding/Getty Images)

NORWICH, ENGLAND - APRIL 10: James Tarkowski of Burnley battles for possession with Teemu Pukki of Norwich City during the Premier League match between Norwich City and Burnley at Carrow Road on April 10, 2022 in Norwich, England. (Photo by Paul Harding/Getty Images)

