Burnley's Predicted XI photo gallery versus Swansea City as boss Vincent Kompany faces selection dilemma
Vincent Kompany is looking forward to seeing how Burnley measure up against another of the Championship’s possession-based sides.
Saturday’s meeting at Turf Moor will pit two of the division’s top six teams — in both possession and points — against each other as the Clarets entertain Swansea City.
A solitary point and a couple of places separate the two clubs after 13 games this season, with both dominating the ball and territory in the majority of their outings.
Burnley are currently unbeaten in 10 league games while the visitors have racked up 15 points from their last six fixtures in the Championship, beating West Brom and Watford away from home in that sequence.
And Kompany is eagerly anticipating the challenge: "I won't look too much into who is where in the league; for me it's the first team that we've played who will play that way.
"That can be a barometer for every game after against teams that play a similar way. It's interesting for us to face something completely different and I think after that we would've played all the styles that are around in this league.”
So how will the Premier League Hall of Famer set up against the Swans?