Saturday’s meeting at Turf Moor will pit two of the division’s top six teams — in both possession and points — against each other as the Clarets entertain Swansea City.

A solitary point and a couple of places separate the two clubs after 13 games this season, with both dominating the ball and territory in the majority of their outings.

Burnley are currently unbeaten in 10 league games while the visitors have racked up 15 points from their last six fixtures in the Championship, beating West Brom and Watford away from home in that sequence.

And Kompany is eagerly anticipating the challenge: "I won't look too much into who is where in the league; for me it's the first team that we've played who will play that way.

"That can be a barometer for every game after against teams that play a similar way. It's interesting for us to face something completely different and I think after that we would've played all the styles that are around in this league.”

So how will the Premier League Hall of Famer set up against the Swans?

1. Arijanet Muric (GK) Burnley's Arijanet Muric The EFL Sky Bet Championship - Burnley v Blackpool - Saturday 20th August 2022 - Turf Moor - Burnley Photo: CameraSport -Alex Dodd Photo Sales

2. Vitinho (RB) Burnley's Vitinho competing with Coventry City's Jake Bidwell (right) The EFL Sky Bet Championship - Coventry City v Burnley- Saturday 8th October 2022 - Coventry Building Society Arena - Coventry Photo: CameraSport - Andrew Kearns Photo Sales

3. Taylor Harwood-Bellis (CB) Burnley's Taylor Harwood-Bellis breaks The EFL Sky Bet Championship - Coventry City v Burnley- Saturday 8th October 2022 - Coventry Building Society Arena - Coventry Photo: CameraSport - Andrew Kearns Photo Sales

4. Charlie Taylor (CB) Burnley's Charlie Taylor The EFL Sky Bet Championship - Burnley v Blackpool - Saturday 20th August 2022 - Turf Moor - Burnley Photo: CameraSport - Rich Linley Photo Sales