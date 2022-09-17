Burnley's 'Predicted XI' gallery vs Bristol City with recall expected for Chelsea loan star Ian Maatsen while Borussia Monchengladbach defender gears up for debut
The Championship’s highest scorers take on the division’s third most prolific side at Turf Moor this afternoon.
It could be goals galore in the game between Burnley and Bristol City with the two sides already scoring 33 times between them this term.
The Robins have netted 18 times this term — with Tommy Conway (5) leading the way — but Nigel Pearson’s side also own one of the leakiest defences.
Meanwhile, Jay Rodriguez and Josh Brownhill have equally shared eight of the home side’s 15 finishes this season, though Vincent Kompany’s men are, on average, conceding a goal per game.
Here’s how we think the hosts will line-up for their 10th game of the campaign.