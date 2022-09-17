It could be goals galore in the game between Burnley and Bristol City with the two sides already scoring 33 times between them this term.

The Robins have netted 18 times this term — with Tommy Conway (5) leading the way — but Nigel Pearson’s side also own one of the leakiest defences.

Meanwhile, Jay Rodriguez and Josh Brownhill have equally shared eight of the home side’s 15 finishes this season, though Vincent Kompany’s men are, on average, conceding a goal per game.

Here’s how we think the hosts will line-up for their 10th game of the campaign.

1. Arijanet Muric (GK) BURNLEY, ENGLAND - AUGUST 06: Goalkeeper Arijanet Muric of Burnley FC during the Sky Bet Championship match between Burnley and Luton Town at Turf Moor on August 06, 2022 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Ashley Allen/Getty Images) Photo: Ashley Allen Photo Sales

2. Connor Roberts (RB) Burnley's players warm up The EFL Sky Bet Championship - Preston North End v Burnley - Tuesday 13th September 2022 - Deepdale - Preston Photo: CameraSport - Mick Walker Photo Sales

3. Taylor Harwood-Bellis (CB) Burnley's Taylor Harwood-Bellis celebrates scoring his side's first goal The EFL Sky Bet Championship - Preston North End v Burnley - Tuesday 13th September 2022 - Deepdale - Preston Photo: CameraSport - Mick Walker Photo Sales

4. Jordan Beyer (CB) Borussia Monchengladbach defender signed for Burnley on loan in the summer Photo: Andy Ford/Burnley FC Photo Sales