Burnley's predicted final finish as Leeds United suffer shock defeat but Sheffield United win

Burnley now find themselves just two points off top spot following an intriguing round of fixtures in the Championship.

The Clarets are now 23 games unbeaten in the league, replicating the record of Sean Dyche’s side back during the title-winning 2015/16 campaign.

Elsewhere in the division, Sheffield United edged past Preston North End while Sunderland also overcame Cardiff City.

The story of the weekend, however, came on the South Coast as Portsmouth beat leaders Leeds United 1-0 to end the Whites’ 17-game unbeaten run.

While Leeds stay top, they’re now only ahead of Sheffield United in second on goal difference, while Burnley sit just two further points back.

Sunderland, meanwhile, remain in the picture a further six points back.

Following this weekend’s round of fixtures, the experts at Opta have updated their predicted final table, including the expected points each side will accumulate.

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - MARCH 08: Josh Brownhill of Burnley celebrates with team mates after scoring their third goal during the Sky Bet Championship match between Burnley FC and Luton Town FC at on March 08, 2025 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Here it is in full:

Predicted final table

Leeds United – 96.98pts

Sheffield United – 93.64pts

Burnley – 92.76pts

Sunderland – 83.89pts

Coventry – 71.10pts

West Brom – 70.10pts

Bristol City – 66.68pts

Blackburn – 66.04pts

Middlesbrough – 64.48pts

Norwich – 63.41pts

Watford – 62.41pts

Sheffield Wednesday – 61.58pts

Millwall – 60.15pts

Preston – 57.37pts

Swansea – 56.33pts

QPR – 55.85pts

Portsmouth – 54.96pts

Hull – 50.67pts

Oxford – 50.06pts

Cardiff – 47.81pts

Stoke – 47.69pts

Derby – 42.75pts

Luton – 41.76pts

Plymouth – 40.24pts