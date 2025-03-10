Burnley's predicted final finish as Leeds United suffer shock defeat but Sheffield United win
Scott Parker’s men won for the fifth time in their last six games with a one-sided 4-0 rout of second tier strugglers Luton Town.
The Clarets are now 23 games unbeaten in the league, replicating the record of Sean Dyche’s side back during the title-winning 2015/16 campaign.
Elsewhere in the division, Sheffield United edged past Preston North End while Sunderland also overcame Cardiff City.
The story of the weekend, however, came on the South Coast as Portsmouth beat leaders Leeds United 1-0 to end the Whites’ 17-game unbeaten run.
While Leeds stay top, they’re now only ahead of Sheffield United in second on goal difference, while Burnley sit just two further points back.
Sunderland, meanwhile, remain in the picture a further six points back.
Following this weekend’s round of fixtures, the experts at Opta have updated their predicted final table, including the expected points each side will accumulate.
Here it is in full:
Predicted final table
Leeds United – 96.98pts
Sheffield United – 93.64pts
Burnley – 92.76pts
Sunderland – 83.89pts
Coventry – 71.10pts
West Brom – 70.10pts
Bristol City – 66.68pts
Blackburn – 66.04pts
Middlesbrough – 64.48pts
Norwich – 63.41pts
Watford – 62.41pts
Sheffield Wednesday – 61.58pts
Millwall – 60.15pts
Preston – 57.37pts
Swansea – 56.33pts
QPR – 55.85pts
Portsmouth – 54.96pts
Hull – 50.67pts
Oxford – 50.06pts
Cardiff – 47.81pts
Stoke – 47.69pts
Derby – 42.75pts
Luton – 41.76pts
Plymouth – 40.24pts