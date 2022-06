Vincent Kompany’s side had been scheduled to take on the Brewers at the Pirelli Stadium on July 9th, but the pre-season fixture will no longer go ahead.

The club confirmed that the game against Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink’s League One outfit had fallen by the wayside for reasons beyond their control.

The Clarets begin their pre-season programme on Friday afternoon against Rochdale in a behind-closed-doors friendly at the training ground, before taking on Wolves and Shrewsbury Town.