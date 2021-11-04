Burnley's out of contract stars: Who stays, who goes?

Skipper Ben Mee and central defensive partner James Tarkowski are the high profile names on that list.

The pair might be at the top of the club's in-tray, but there are plenty of other situations to resolve before the summer.

Here's what some of those still awaiting clarification on their futures had to say.

Captain Mee: "I have been here a long time so it has been my career really here. I guess I can’t imagine anything else at the minute.

"I am still enjoying myself here, so I don’t see another route.

"Conversations are taking place and there’s no problem at all."

Jack Cork: "We have a bit of a laugh about it, yes.

"It's a bit different as I think there's about eight of us out of contract at the end of the season!

"I think it's probably funny until around Christmas, then after that it gets a bit more serious.

"I feel like if you're doing well then the club will reward you. They are good like that.

"They do tend to run smaller contracts at times but they do give them out if you're doing well and are part of the team. It's how the club works, everyone knows the situation."

Erik Pieters: "My contract ends at the end of the season, but you can do more than play games to show you are good value for Burnley and this team. I think I have shown that already in the past.

"They know who I am, what they can get from me, and they know I am always ready to be there if necessary."

