Burnley’s opening day attendance compared to Chelsea, Everton, Man Utd, Sheffield United & Premier League rivals - gallery

A sellout crowd watched Burnley make their return to the Premier League on Friday night, but how did it compare to other top flight attendances this weekend?
Matt Scrafton
Matt Scrafton
Published 15th Aug 2023, 09:47 BST

While the result against Manchester City didn’t go Burnley’s way, with Vincent Kompany’s men slipping to a 3-0 defeat against the reigning champions, it was still a great atmosphere at Turf Moor.

With the likes of Brentford, Brighton and Sheffield United all a home this weekend, how did the Clarets’ attendance compare to their Premier League rivals?

Attendances for Premier League clubs’ first home game of the season ranked

1. Compared

Attendances for Premier League clubs' first home game of the season ranked

Figure not given, but Vitality Stadium capacity is 11,329.

2. Bournemouth v West Ham

Figure not given, but Vitality Stadium capacity is 11,329.

Attendance: 17,066

3. Brentford v Tottenham

Attendance: 17,066

Attendance: 21,572

4. Burnley v Man City

Attendance: 21,572

