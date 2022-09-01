Burnley's new signing Jordan Beyer says he wanted to join the club as soon as he could
Jordan Beyer says he drove straight to the airport when he discovered Burnley’s interest in signing him.
By Amos Wynn
Thursday, 1st September 2022, 8:53 pm
Updated
Thursday, 1st September 2022, 8:54 pm
The defender, who can play as a centre back and as a right back, has joined the Clarets on a season-long loan from Bundesliga side Borussia Mönchengladbach.
Bayer states he can’t wait to get started at Turf Moor.
He said: “As soon as I heard of the interest in the deal, I drove straight to the airport, I just wanted to get here straight away.
“I am just so happy it has all worked out and it's all done, I can't wait, honestly.”