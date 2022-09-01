Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The defender, who can play as a centre back and as a right back, has joined the Clarets on a season-long loan from Bundesliga side Borussia Mönchengladbach.

Bayer states he can’t wait to get started at Turf Moor.

He said: “As soon as I heard of the interest in the deal, I drove straight to the airport, I just wanted to get here straight away.

Jordan Beyer has joined Burnley on a season-long loan

