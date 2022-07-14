Burnley's new home strip leaked

Pictures have surfaced on fans’ websites and social media of what I believe is the Umbro jersey for the 2022/23 season, with the traditional Claret body and Blue sleeves, with a pattern reminiscent of the flocking which marked the shirt worn between 1991 and 1993, as the Clarets won the Fourth Division title 30 years ago.

The shirt carries the log of Classic Football Shirts, who have stores in Barton Arcade in Manchester and Commercial Street, London, as well as a website.

The firm are believed to be new sponsors, and are a real success story, starting out in the summer of 2006 as “a destination for fans to buy rare and unique football shirts and explore the history of their favourite teams and players.”

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Burnley's new strip for 2022/23

In 2016, the firm sponsored the world’s first football club Sheffield FC.

Burnley have have been seeking new sponsors, with chairman Alan Pace – a Mormon from the Church of Latter Day Saints – eager not to go down the betting route, as he said this time last year after announcing a year-long deal with Spreadex, having had six months to secure a new sponsor: “I can promise it will be reviewed as part of the overall commercial strategy for the club.