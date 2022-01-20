Burnley's Maxwel Cornet through to AFCON last 16 with Ivory Coast - and clash with Mo Salah's Egypt

Maxwel Cornet

Cornet was an unused substitute as the Elephants beat reigning champions Algeria to remain unbeaten in the tournament and ease into the knockout phase.

Cornet started the opening game, the 1-0 win over Equatorial Guinea last Wednesday, but was on the bench for the 2-2 draw with Sierra Leone on Sunday, and again was inactive against Algeria, as goals from Franck Kessie of Milan, Ibrahim Sangare of PSV Eindhoven and Arsenal's Nicolas Pepe condemned Algeria to bottom spot, as Riyad Mahrez missed a penalty at 3-0.

Ivory Coast will now face Mohamed Salah's Egypt in the last 16 in Douala on Wednesday, with the winners taking on Morocco or Malawi in the quarter-finals the following Sunday, January 30th.