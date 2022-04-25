Burnley's match-winner Matej Vydra on his future at Turf Moor as striker's contract expires in the summer

The 29-year-old striker is out of contract in the summer after signing for Burnley from Derby County at the start of the 2018-19 campaign.

The Czech Republic international scored his eighth goal for the club in the top flight — and 12th overall — in victory over Wolves on Sunday.

His 62nd minute finish, which involved Dwight McNeil and Wout Weghorst in the build up, lifted Burnley out of the bottom three for the first time since October.

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - APRIL 24: Matej Vydra of Burnley celebrates after scoring their team's first goal during the Premier League match between Burnley and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Turf Moor on April 24, 2022 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

And, until survival is certain, matters on the pitch, rather than off it, will remain his priority. "We’ll see what happens after the season," he said. "But I’m focused on helping my team-mates to stay up and then we’ll decide with my agents and the club."

Vydra, who won the Championship's Golden Boot after scoring 21 goals for Derby County prior to his arrival at Turf Moor, netted for the first time since November when cancelling out Kai Havertz's opener for Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

The ex-West Brom forward's first-time finish meant a great deal to him after another season filled with frustration. Vydra had surgery for a hernia after the goalless draw versus Arsenal at the Emirates — one of just four league starts this season — and then dislocated a shoulder.

He said: "I don’t know what to say. I’m just happy. I didn’t play for a long time and finally I got on the pitch because Max [Cornet] had an issue. I was just focused on myself to put in the best performance that I could and help my teammates.

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - APRIL 24: Matej Vydra of Burnley challenges Nelson Semedo of Wolverhampton Wanderers during the Premier League match between Burnley and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Turf Moor on April 24, 2022 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

"It's been frustrating, especially after the new year. After Arsenal we decided that I would go for hernia surgery, I was fully fit, then the last session for the Chelsea game I dislocated my elbow. It's not a typical injury for a footballer, but I'm fully fit now and I'm ready to help my team-mates."

Vydra is desperate to play his part, and add to his miserly record of starting games, with 52 of his 81 appearances in the league coming from the bench.

Scoring goals obviously helps but, with a willingness to roll his sleeves up and scrap, he knows he can contribute much more than that.

"Right now I don’t care who scores or who’s going to be the main man," he said. "The most important thing is to get three points and just stay up. I think we showed in the last three games what we’re fighting for and we got huge points on the board. But there’s five more steps.

"It was a great pass from Dwight to Wout and then I was pleased he found a pass between the legs. Then it's on me. Most of the time it's the strikers who score goals, but right now it doesn't matter who it is. The most important thing is getting the points.