Burnley's low-scoring player ratings vs Sheffield United as unbeaten run comes to an end

4. JORDAN BEYER 4

The first time we've seen the Germany Under 21 international flustered as Sheffield United ran riot after the break. Afforded Anel Ahmedhodzic too much space inside the penalty area as the Bosnian guided a Jack Robinson cross into Oli McBurnie, and he seemed in disarray when the Bosnian defender made it 4-2. Also unaware of the danger that lurked to his left as George Baldock collected an Oli Norwood pass in the lead up to the fifth goal.

Photo: CameraSport - Andrew Kearns