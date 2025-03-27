Burnley's latest promotion odds ahead of Bristol City clash amid Leeds United and Sheffield United battle

Burnley resume their push for promotion this weekend when they host Bristol City at Turf Moor.

Prior to the international break, the Clarets were a side in form – winning four of their last five league games.

Despite being unbeaten in their last 25 league fixtures, Scott Parker’s side remain third in the table behind Leeds United and Sheffield United.

The gap, however, is miniscule, with the Clarets sitting just two points adrift of the top two sides, making for an intriguing end of the season.

Sunderland have recently fallen out of the battle, meaning it’s three sides going for those two all-important automatic promotion spots.

Burnley could move into the top two this weekend with a win, but they have a tricky encounter on their hands in the form of play-off chasing Bristol City – who sit seventh and level on points with West Brom.

Sheffield United are up first, hosting another play-off hopeful in Coventry City on Friday night. Leeds United, meanwhile, face Swansea City at Elland Road at 3pm on Saturday, the same time as Burnley’s kick-off.

Scott Parker, Daniel Farke and Chris Wilder are battling it out for the two automatic promotion places.

Latest promotion odds

Leeds United – 1/8

Sheffield United – 1/3

Burnley – 4/7

Sunderland – 15/8

Coventry City – 9/2

West Brom – 13/2

Bristol City – 9/1

Middlesbrough – 12/1

Sheffield Wednesday – 33/1

Blackburn Rovers – 66/1

Watford – 100/1

Norwich City – 100/1

Millwall – 250/1