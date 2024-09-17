Burnley's latest Championship promotion odds compared to Blackburn Rovers and Sunderland following big Leeds United win

Scott Parker’s side continued their strong start to the season with a hard-earned 1-0 win against Leeds United at the weekend.

Luca Koleosho’s superb solo run and finish proved to be the difference as the Clarets leapfrogged their opponents to move up to fourth in the table.

Leeds were the bookmakers’ initial favourites for promotion before a ball was kicked, just ahead of Burnley – but how have things changed after the first five games?