The Icelander featured in AZ Alkmaar's KNVB Cup triumph at De Kuip in Rotterdam in May 2013 as Adam Maher and Jozy Altidore ensured that Jurgen Locadia's finish for PSV Eindhoven wasn't too detrimental.

The 32-year-old was a bystander seven years ago when the Clarets were crowned champions at The Valley, as he played his final game for Charlton Athletic following the club's relegation to League One.

He was picked up by Sean Dyche in the summer, and treated to six successive seasons in the Premier League, as well as another crack at Europe, but didn't get close to a winner's medal.

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - APRIL 10: Johann Berg Gudmundsson of Burnley looks on during the Sky Bet Championship between Burnley and Sheffield United at Turf Moor on April 10, 2023 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Now, with the carrot of a first league title dangling right in front of him, Burnley's number seven is desperate to get the job done when QPR pay a visit to Turf Moor on Saturday.

"I won the cup in Holland, so that was one trophy," he told the Burnley Express. "That was a fantastic day. This is going to be a great day as well. Credit to everybody around the club for how everything has clicked together. To be able to celebrate that at Turf Moor is going to be great.

"Being a part of winning a title would be great and being promoted from this extremely difficult league is fantastic as well. I remember that day [at The Valley], we actually got relegated that season and Burnley went up."

He continued: "That was a tough season for me personally, but I'm extremely lucky to be in this position, being top of the league, and potentially about to win the league. It's been an enjoyable year.

"I think it'll be a bit more relaxed this time around. To do it at home would be amazing, but we know we have to go out there and do the job. Then the celebrations can start after the game. The fans have been amazing, both home and away, they've been unbelievable, so to give back to them will be fantastic."

Gudmundsson, who signed a new deal in January, which will keep him at the club until the summer of 2024 with the option of an additional 12 months, says he will remember this season for the rest of his life.

The midfielder, who made 136 appearances in the top flight, has been handed 20 starts by Vincent Kompany this term and has obliged with four goals, which included his first brace for the Clarets.

And he will cherish the moments that follow, including the presentation on the final day of the season and the parade. He said: "We'll get the trophy in the last game of the season so I think it will be an inflatable trophy this time around [against QPR]. That makes it even more special; we can have two games at Turf Moor where we can celebrate.

"It's going to be really good; the parade at the end of the season is going to be something I look forward to. It's nice to be able to give back to the fans, they've stuck with us, they've been on this journey, and, like us, they didn't know what was going to happen at the beginning of the season. It's going to be an enjoyable few weeks.