Burnley's James Tarkowski set for Everton move

Tarkowski, who finished the season as stand-in captain at Turf Moor in the absence of the injured Ben Mee, is believed to be undergoing a medical with the Toffees, with his contract set to expire at the end of the month.

It has been suggested Tarkowski will sign a four-year deal at Goodison Park, and link up again with Burnley’s record sale Michael Keane, who left Burnley for £25m in 2017, allowing Tarkowski to succeed him in the side at Turf Moor.

Twice capped by England, both in 2018, Tarkowski is eager to remain in the Premier League after Burnley’s relegation, as he looks to return to the Three Lions squad for the first time since 2019.

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - MAY 22: James Tarkowski of Burnley applauds the fans following defeat and relegation to the Sky Bet Championship following the Premier League match between Burnley and Newcastle United at Turf Moor on May 22, 2022 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

The former Oldham and Brentford man had long stated his desire to see out his current deal at the club, speaking to The Telegraph in November 2020: "We've had two transfer windows now where the club have decided, for whatever reason, that whatever has been offered on the table hasn't been enough and that's fine because I signed a contract for four-and-a-half years.

"So I won't whinge or not turn up, I just need to deal with it and get on with my football.

"But the longer my contract runs down, I feel I gain the control of my career more than Burnley having the control of it, which is what I feel like I need right now."

Burnley had knocked back significant offers from West Ham and Leicester City for the player, thought to be in excess of £30m.