Burnley's defender James Tarkowski looks set to miss out on a Euro 2020 squad place.

The Three Lions head coach will name his provisional Euro 2020 squad at 1pm, with reports suggesting that White will be included in a surprise selection ahead of the likes of Burnley stars arkowski and captain Ben Mee.

Southgate has been looking at his central defensive options, with Fikayo Tomori – on loan at AC Milan from Chelsea – and Aston Villa’s highly-rated Ezri Konsa tipped as potential wildcards, but it appears White will get the nod.

The defender has not represented his national side at any level previously, but The Athletic claim he will be rewarded for his good form at the Amex Stadium by getting called into Southgate’s provisional squad.

England are set to name a larger than needed party, before trimming it down to 26 on June 1.

Southgate watched White in Brighton's 1-1 home draw against West Ham earlier this month and with fitness doubts over Harry Maguire and Leeds United’s Kalvin Phillips, his versatility looks an attractive option for the England boss.

White can play all across the back four, including in a three-man defence, and has also filled in as a defensive midfielder, deputising at times for Phillips when he was on loan at Leeds United in the 2019/20 season.

Tarkowski had retained some faint hope that he may get called up. He was one of five players named on standby for Southgate's 23-man England national team squad for the 2018 World Cup, but hasn’t added to his tally of two caps since then.

The Clarets stopper will have a summer dominated by transfer talk, no doubt, with just a year left on his contract and no sign that he is set to sign an extension.

Burnley boss Sean Dyche, however, has intimated that the club would rather keep the player at Turf Moor and lose him for nothing next summer unless there is a huge offer for the 28-year-old, who has been linked with a £30million move to Leicester and West Ham previously.

"We have open lines of communication with him and his agent, as we do with all the players, and as far as I'm concerned he's a Burnley player," Dyche said.

"He [Tarkowski] knows my thoughts on his future here, he knows I want him here.