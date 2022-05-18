Burnley's James Tarkowski ranks among highest rated free agents this summer alongside PSG's Kylian Mbappé and Barcelona's Ousmane Dembélé

Clubs will spend hundreds of millions to ensure they secure the best signings, but what about the players who are no longer in contract?

Exploring this, Ticketgum sought to find out the highest value free agents this summer and rank them based on their performance throughout the season, to create the ultimate guide to the best summer transfer deal.

From the results we can see PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe topping the list, with the highest average rating of any free agent in the 21/22 season at 7.68. The French striker managed to score 35 goals and assist 24 more in all competitions, displaying his immense talent.

Moving down the list, we can see Burnley’s James Tarkowski in fourth. Despite his club's struggles in the Premier League, Tarkowski has managed to remain consistently in great form with an overall rating of 7.17, placing him into the debate of who should be taken to the World Cup this November.

As we reach the bottom of our list, we see two Manchester United stars in Paul Pogba, with a score of 6.92, and Jesse Lingard with a score of 6.64, who have both displayed levels of talent but have struggled to remain consistent throughout their club's poor season.

1. Kylian Mbappe Current Club: Paris Saint-Germain. Age: 23. Market Value: £144m. SofaScore Rating: 7.68. Photo: PATRICK HERTZOG Photo Sales

2. Ousmane Dembele Current Club: Barcelona. Age: 24. Market Value: £27m. SofaScore Rating: 7.56. Photo: LLUIS GENE Photo Sales

3. Noussair Mazraoui Current Club: Ajax. Age: 24. Market Value: £18m. SofaScore Rating: 7.34. Photo: PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA Photo Sales

4. James Tarkowski Current Club: Burnley. Age: 29. Market Value: £19.8m. SofaScore Rating: 7.17. Photo: Ryan Pierse Photo Sales