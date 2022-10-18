Burnley's Jack Cork wants another stab at the Premier League before his playing days are done

The one-time England cap has made 300 appearances in the top flight during his time with the Clarets, Southampton and Swansea City.

Just over half of those have come when on the books at Turf Moor, including a loan spell under Owen Coyle during the 2009/10 campaign.

And the 33-year-old, who has now played more than 500 times as a professional, is hoping to get another chance to test himself at the highest level.

Burnley's Jack Cork applauds the fans at the final whistle Skybet Championship - Cardiff City v Burnley - Saturday 1st October 2022 - Cardiff City Stadium - Cardiff

With a 4-0 win against his former club taking Vincent Kompany's side to the Championship's summit, he said: "It's tough, we're 14 games in, we're playing well, getting results, but everyone wants to get promoted from this league.

"It is a lot of expectation on a group that has just come together, it's a lot to ask, but from what I've seen we should be up there so there'll be no excuses.

"The whole squad would be disappointed if we didn't finish in the top two or the play-offs. We need to utilise the squad, we know how good we are, and we need to keep pushing.

"I'd love to get promoted, I'd love to have another go in the Premier League. It would be amazing and I'm sure everybody else would say the same. I believe that we will be there or thereabouts at the end of the season."

Burnley's Jack Cork battles with Bristol City's Antoine Semenyo The EFL Sky Bet Championship - Saturday 17th September 2022 - Burnley v Bristol City - Turf Moor - Burnley

Cork has started every league game except one this term, which concluded in the club's only defeat as Watford came out on top at Vicarage Road in mid-August.

The former Chelsea man, who represented the Great Britain Olympic team at the 2012 Games in London, has certainly had to adapt his role under the new regime.

A new manager, with new ideas, promoting an uber-modern style of play, and exploring an alternative system, brings its own challenges, but the skipper has stepped up to the mark.

He said: "It's a different style, a different type of football, which requires you to do different things. It's about adapting to what is ahead of you. My running is still the same, maybe the passing accuracy increases because it's not as direct.

"We're still pressing in a similar sort of way, we're getting bodies in and around the ball, we're getting tackles in. I've not really looked at any stats this season, it's just been a fun season so far. It's been good to be a part of."

Cork added: "I've definitely had to adapt this season as a lot of the players that were here previously have had to. There are a lot of things that he wants doing differently compared to other managers, which you would expect, so it's been good to learn, watch videos, and see what he wants.