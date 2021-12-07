Burnley's intriguing record in festive fixtures compared to Arsenal and other EPL rivals

A general view inside the stadium as snow falls during the Premier League match between Leicester City and Watford. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

The games always come thick and fast in around Christmas, and December can often be a month that makes or breaks a side's season – whichever end of the table they may find themselves at.

For Burnley, the hope will be that they can climb out of the bottom three after a fairly poor start to the season.

Between now and January 2nd, the Clarets come up against West Ham, Watford, Aston Villa, Everton, Manchester United, and Leeds United – but how are they likely to fare in those fixtures?

Festive PPG: 2.16 Non-festive PPG: 1.8 PPG difference: +0.36 (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

We’ve compared each Premier League side's points per game average with their points per game average in festive fixtures, and have ranked them all based on who sees the biggest upturn in form around the holiday period.

Check out the findings below...

Festive PPG: 1.68 Non-festive PPG: 1.32 PPG difference: +0.32 (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Festive PPG: 1.89 Non-festive PPG: 1.62 PPG difference: +0.27 (Photo by Stephen Pond/Getty Images)

Festive PPG: 1.47 Non-festive PPG: 1.23 PPG difference: +0.24 (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Festive PPG: 1.35 Non-festive PPG: 1.12 PPG difference: +0.23 (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Festive PPG: 1.72 Non-festive PPG: 1.55 PPG difference: +0.17 (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Festive PPG: 2.31 Non-festive PPG: 2.16 PPG difference: +0.15 (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

Festive PPG: 1.97 Non-festive PPG: 1.84 PPG difference: +0.13 (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Festive PPG: 1.19 Non-festive PPG: 1.12 PPG difference: +0.07 (Photo by GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images)

Festive PPG: 1.58 Non-festive PPG: 1.54 PPG difference: +0.04 (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

Festive PPG: 1.22 Non-festive PPG: 1.19 PPG difference: +0.03 (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

Festive PPG: 1.41 Non-festive PPG: 1.44 PPG difference: -0.03 (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

Festive PPG: 1.23 Non-festive PPG: 1.28 PPG difference: -0.05 (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Festive PPG: 1.45 Non-festive PPG: 1.56 PPG difference: -0.11 (Photo by Harriet Lander/Getty Images)

Festive PPG: 1.84 Non-festive PPG: 1.96 PPG difference: -0.12 (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Festive PPG: 1.34 Non-festive PPG: 1.48 PPG difference: -0.14 (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Festive PPG: 2.17 Non-festive PPG: 2.37 PPG difference: -0.2 (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Festive PPG: 1.5 Non-festive PPG: 1.76 PPG difference: -0.26 . (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Festive PPG: 1.03 Non-festive PPG: 1.36 PPG difference: -0.33 . (Photo by ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images)