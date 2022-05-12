Burnley's interim boss Mike Jackson beats off competition from Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp to scoop April's Premier League prize

Jackson was nominated for the prestigious award, after picking up three wins and a draw in his first four matches, after taking temporary charge of the Clarets.

Doing so, Jackson became the first Burnley manager to remain undefeated in their first four matches in charge of the club in the top-flight.

In that period, Burnley scored six goals and conceded just twice, including two clean sheets along the way.

Burnley's interim manager Mike Jackson gestures to fans after the English Premier League football match between Watford and Burnley at Vicarage Road Stadium in Watford, north-west of London, on April 30, 2022. - Burnley won the game 2-1.

Jackson beat Liverpool’s Jurgen Klopp, Man City’s Pep Guardiola and Brentford’s Thomas Frank to the monthly award.

“It’s very humbling in terms of the managers that were in the running for it as well and what they’ve achieved in the last month. I’m very humbled by it, we’re grateful.

“I know it’s my name on it, but there’s a lot of individuals around here who have done so much work as well, so it’s a massive team effort.” Said Jackson.

The former Tranmere Rovers and Preston North End defender added: “You try and work as hard as you can, you try and do the best that you can, and I think that’s all that anyone can ever ask of you.

“That’s what we’ve tried to do here, we ask that of the players and the staff, and if you keep working along those lines of what we’re about – the hard work to even compete at this level – that’s the main thing.

“The players have really worked hard over the last few weeks, not just physically, it’s the mental side of it as well. In the last few weeks, they’ve been through a lot but that brings them closer together, it brings the whole place together.