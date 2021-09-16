Burnley's impressive £14.9m five-year player sale profit compared to Liverpool, Chelsea & more

Burnley didn't have the most extravagant of summer transfer windows, but still managed to pull off two eight-figure deals to land Maxwell Cornet and Nathan Collins, as well as snapping up the likes of Connor Roberts and Aaron Lennon.

One real area of interest in modern football is how well clubs manage to secure an eventual profit from players they buy, with the wildly inflated market meaning a player could be bought for a bargain fee one season and flogged for big money the next.

At the opposite end of the spectrum, some players command multi-million pound fees, before winding down their contracts and leaving for nothing a few years later.

Now the window has closed, we've taken a look (via BettingOdds.com data) at how much profit on previously purchased players every Premier League club has made over the last five years. Sales of academy players are also factored into the figures.

This is how Burnley's profit percentage on players sold ranks alongside all of their divisional rivals over the past half-decade of transfer activity.

1. Manchester United - profit as percentage: -48.51% Sold for: £177.33m. Bought for: £344.43m. Profit: -£167.10m. Photo: OLI SCARFF Photo Sales

2. West Ham United - profit as percentage: -39.67% Sold for: £116.60m. Bought for: £193.26m. Profit: -£76.66m. Photo: Stephen Pond Photo Sales

3. Manchester City - profit as percentage: -34.22% Sold for: £284.05m. Bought for: £431.79m . Profit: -£147.74m. Photo: OLI SCARFF Photo Sales

4. Crystal Palace - profit as percentage: -23.52% Sold for: £70.20m. Bought for: £91.79m. Profit: -£21.59m. Photo: Catherine Ivill Photo Sales