Burnley's former £8m star for shock Man Utd transfer switch, Everton favourites to re-sign £15m ex-star player

A win for Burnley could see them move as high as 13th in the table, as they look to leapfrog the likes of Southampton and Crystal Palace before the season concludes later this month.

The last time the two sides faced each other, back in December, the Whites grabbed all three points at Elland Road, with star striker Patrick Bamford's early earning his side a 1-0 win.

Speaking after their 2-0 victory against Fulham earlier in the week - a result that confirmed the Clarets' safety and condemned their opponents to relegation - Burnley boss Sean Dyche said: “A lot of work has been put into this season. It's been my most challenging as a manager, without a doubt. I'm very pleased with that.

“There was so much going on from the last lockdown through to the sale of the club. There were a lot of challenges there. If I wrote a book you'd probably find it in the fiction section.

“The team, with the injuries, has been unbelievable. I've never witnessed anything like that since being at this football club, or in my previous spell at Watford.

“That was a massive challenge and obviously the lack of investment from the outgoing owners, which was difficult. There have been so many different things.”

Here are today's biggest transfer stories and the latest team news involving Burnley and the rest of the Premier League, as the build-up to this weekend's action begins:

1. Los Blancos step up Aurier chase Real Madrid are rumoured to have made enquiries over the availability of Spurs full-back Serge Aurier. The 28-year-old could one one of several top players to leave the club this summer, with the club unlikely to qualify for the Champions League. (AS) Photo: CARL RECINE Buy photo

2. Sancho's coming home Reports from Germany claim that Borussia Dortmund star Jadon Sancho is set on returning to England at the end of the season. Manchester United or Chelsea look the most likely to challenge for his signature, with BVB asking for £78m. (Bild) Photo: MARTIN MEISSNER Buy photo

3. Wilson could miss the Euros Newcastle United striker Callum Wilson has been ruled out of action until the end of the season with a hamstring injury. While the Magpies have little left to play for this season, the player's hopes of making England's Euro 2020 squad have taken a real blow. (BBC Sport) Photo: NICK POTTS Buy photo

4. Serie A duo interested in Berge AC Milan and Lazio are believed to be the latest sides to take an interest in Sheffield United man Sander Berge. However, his £35m release clause could prove too costly, which will be a boost to interested duo Man City and Liverpool. (Gazzetta Dello Sport) Photo: ALEX LIVESEY Buy photo