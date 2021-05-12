Burnley's former £8m star for shock Man Utd transfer switch, Everton favourites to re-sign £15m ex-star player
Burnley's former £8m star for shock Man Utd transfer switch, Everton favourites to re-sign £15m ex-star player
A win for Burnley could see them move as high as 13th in the table, as they look to leapfrog the likes of Southampton and Crystal Palace before the season concludes later this month.
The last time the two sides faced each other, back in December, the Whites grabbed all three points at Elland Road, with star striker Patrick Bamford's early earning his side a 1-0 win.
Speaking after their 2-0 victory against Fulham earlier in the week - a result that confirmed the Clarets' safety and condemned their opponents to relegation - Burnley boss Sean Dyche said: “A lot of work has been put into this season. It's been my most challenging as a manager, without a doubt. I'm very pleased with that.
“There was so much going on from the last lockdown through to the sale of the club. There were a lot of challenges there. If I wrote a book you'd probably find it in the fiction section.
“The team, with the injuries, has been unbelievable. I've never witnessed anything like that since being at this football club, or in my previous spell at Watford.
“That was a massive challenge and obviously the lack of investment from the outgoing owners, which was difficult. There have been so many different things.”
Here are today's biggest transfer stories and the latest team news involving Burnley and the rest of the Premier League, as the build-up to this weekend's action begins: