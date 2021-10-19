Burnley's former £16m signing seals move to new club, Arsenal tipped to beat West Ham to re-sign £30m-rated former star

Speaking after the game, Clarets boss Sean Dyche' s lamented his side's inability to finish off their chances, after causing the Citizens some problems at the back on more than one occasions.

He said: “It's frustrating, it's the hardest thing to coach, the moment of truth - as a manager we want to get them in the right areas and produce chances, but the moment of truth is someone putting it in the back of the net, and it's the hardest thing to coach.

“But we have players here, I believe, that will do that.“We had a tough start last season, not just in the league table, but with chances as well, and we weren't creating as much, but we started creating and taking chances, and the whole thing took off again.

“Now, it's not waiting for that to happen, we have to make it happen, and there were clear signs of that, to come to a place like this, we are trying to make it happen.”

Next up, the Clarets will look to bounce back next Saturday afternoon, when they travel to take on Southampton at St Mary's in what should be a fiercely-fought contest between two well-matched sides.

