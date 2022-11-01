Burnley's festive fixtures rescheduled with Boxing Day and New Year's Day games affected
Burnley's December Sky Bet Championship clashes with Birmingham City, Stoke City and Swansea City have all been given new dates.
By Dan Black
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
The Clarets' home game with the Blues, scheduled for Boxing Day, will now be played on Tuesday, December 27th (8pm), broadcasted live on Sky Sports.
Vincent Kompany's men will then travel to Stoke City on Friday, December 30th (7-45pm), before a trip to the Swansea.com Stadium on Monday, January 2nd (3pm).
DECEMBER FIXTURES:
Sunday 11th: QPR (A) at 1pm;
Saturday 17th: Middlesbrough (H) at 3pm;
Tuesday 27th: Birmingham City (H) at 8pm;
Friday 30th: Stoke City (A) at 7-45pm;
Monday 2nd: Swansea City (A) at 3pm.