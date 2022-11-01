News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Burnley's festive fixtures rescheduled with Boxing Day and New Year's Day games affected

Burnley's December Sky Bet Championship clashes with Birmingham City, Stoke City and Swansea City have all been given new dates.

By Dan Black
4 minutes ago - 1 min read

The Clarets' home game with the Blues, scheduled for Boxing Day, will now be played on Tuesday, December 27th (8pm), broadcasted live on Sky Sports.

Vincent Kompany's men will then travel to Stoke City on Friday, December 30th (7-45pm), before a trip to the Swansea.com Stadium on Monday, January 2nd (3pm).

DECEMBER FIXTURES:

Burnley manager Vincent Kompany celebrates with his players at the final whistle Photographer Rich Linley/CameraSport The EFL Sky Bet Championship - Burnley v Reading - Saturday 29th October 2022 - Turf Moor - Burnley World Copyright © 2022 CameraSport. All rights reserved. 43 Linden Ave. Countesthorpe. Leicester. England. LE8 5PG - Tel: +44 (0) 116 277 4147 - [email protected] - www.camerasport.com

Most Popular

Sunday 11th: QPR (A) at 1pm;

Saturday 17th: Middlesbrough (H) at 3pm;

Tuesday 27th: Birmingham City (H) at 8pm;

Friday 30th: Stoke City (A) at 7-45pm;

Advertisement

Hide Ad

Monday 2nd: Swansea City (A) at 3pm.

Stoke CityBirmingham CityBurnleySwansea CitySky Sports