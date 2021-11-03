Burnley's EPL rivals lead Newcastle United and Tottenham in striker hunt, Aston Villa make manager approach

Pope, a regular in Gareth Southgate's group for over three years, missed Euro 2020 due to a knee injury which required surgery, and, having returned to the squad for September's World Cup qualifiers, was left out last month.

Arsenal's summer signing Aaron Ramsdale came back in, as Southgate explained: "Aaron was with us all summer, so we had the opportunity to work with him for a long period of time and get to understand his strengths.

“Nick is still, I think, coming back from the injury he had a little bit, and I think Aaron is just in a better vein of form at the moment.

"From Aaron’s perspective, I think the move to a club with high expectation, a style of play where he is asked to build with his feet from the back which he is coping with really well.

"That is an important factor for us when I look at the biggest matches in particular to be able to do that as a goalkeeper.”

Ramsdale is expected to retain his place in the squad, catching the headlines in particular with a fine save from a James Maddison free kick on Saturday, but Pope is also back in form, making two excellent stops against Spurs last Wednesday, to deny Giovano Lo Celso and Lucas Moura, while he made a key save from Ivan Toney against Brentford on Saturday, and turned away a Christian Nørgaard strike that bounced just in front of him.

Asked about Pope returning to his best, Dyche said: “Definitely, he’s not been far off it, people were just beginning to question him, but he has had a serious injury.

"But he’s looking right back on it, in his handling, coming out the six-yard box and dealing with crosses, his eye is right in again.

“Pleased for him, because he’s a top keeper."

1. Villa contact Fonseca Aston Villa have made exploratory contact with former Roma boss Paulo Fonseca with a view to him replacing Dean Smith as manager. (Daily Mail) (Photo by Gabriele Maltinti/Getty Images) Photo: Gabriele Maltinti Photo Sales

2. Edmondson rubbishes exit talks Leeds United striker Ryan Edmondson has rubbished claims that he is set to have his Fleetwood Town loan terminated. (Personal Twitter account) (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images) Photo: Pete Norton Photo Sales

3. Collymore wants Pochettino at Leeds Former England striker Stan Collymore believes that Mauricio Pochettino could be an ideal replacement for Marcelo Bielsa as Leeds United manager. (Personal Twitter account) (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images) Photo: Shaun Botterill Photo Sales

4. Agent confirms Liverpool interest in Raphinha Raphinha's agent, Deco, has seemingly confirmed that Liverpool are interested in signing the Leeds United winger. (Globo Esporte) (Photo by Stephen Pond/Getty Images) Photo: Stephen Pond Photo Sales