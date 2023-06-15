Burnley's encouraging odds for Premier League survival revealed after fixtures are released - compared to Bournemouth, Luton Town & Sheffield United
Vincent Kompany’s Burnley greatly impressed in the Championship last season and optimism surrounding their return to the Premier League is high.
Following the announcement of their fixtures this morning, bookmakers BetVictor have offered the latest odds for the Clarets' upcoming season.
Among the newly promoted teams, the bookies believe Burnley have the best chances of staying up, with odds set at 1/3.
Here are the survival odds in full...
Page 1 of 3