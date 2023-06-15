News you can trust since 1877
Burnley's encouraging odds for Premier League survival revealed after fixtures are released - compared to Bournemouth, Luton Town & Sheffield United

Vincent Kompany’s Burnley greatly impressed in the Championship last season and optimism surrounding their return to the Premier League is high.
Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton
Published 15th Jun 2023, 10:53 BST

Following the announcement of their fixtures this morning, bookmakers BetVictor have offered the latest odds for the Clarets' upcoming season.

Among the newly promoted teams, the bookies believe Burnley have the best chances of staying up, with odds set at 1/3.

Here are the survival odds in full...

Will the Clarets be celebrating come the end of the 2023/24 season?

1. Staying up?

Will the Clarets be celebrating come the end of the 2023/24 season? Photo: CameraSport - Rich Linley

David Moyes' side are forecasted to finish safely in mid-table following their Europa Conference League victory.

2. West Ham - 1/33

David Moyes' side are forecasted to finish safely in mid-table following their Europa Conference League victory. Photo: CameraSport - Rob Newell

Thomas Frank will be aiming to build on a promising season in West London.

3. Brentford - 1/12

Thomas Frank will be aiming to build on a promising season in West London. Photo: CameraSport -

But who will be in charge at Selhurst Park next season? Will Roy Hodgson stick around for another year?

4. Crystal Palace - 1/12

But who will be in charge at Selhurst Park next season? Will Roy Hodgson stick around for another year? Photo: CameraSport - Kieran Galvin

