Burnley's divisional rivals could land ex-Spurs £23m man for nothing, Man Utd eye promising France international

The Clarets held the lead twice against Brendan Rodgers' side, but had to settle for a draw after Jamie Vardy's late goal levelled things up, and Chris Wood's last gasp effort was ruled out for offside by VAR.

Speaking after the game, Burnley boss Sean Dyche said: “I'm not bothered what it feels like; the realities are the realities. Deserving points and actually getting them means nothing at the end of the season. You've got to get the points on the table whether you deserve them or not.

“You can't 'luck out' in the Premier League every week There is no naivety in my world of football, neither with the players', they know they have got to turn these into wins.

“We didn't see the game through, we nearly won it at the end, we conceded two very soft goals from our point of view, among some individual and collective defensive moments.

He added: “We created chances, there was a good energy to the side, a good framework to the side, so a lot to be generally pleased with."

I'd prefer to deserve something, then build on it, and turn it into wins, but we're actually performing at a reasonable level. I would take that but, equally, I would take a scruffy 1-0. If we have to take a scruffy, ugly one to win, then we'll take it.

“In attack we are creating chances and that is pleasing in a way and we have to make sure that balance is right and with these decent performances, turn them into wins.”

Take a look at the latest news round-up from the Premier League, as the reaction to the weekend's action continues:

1. Reds urged to chase Sarr Ex-footballer Kevin Phillips has tipped Liverpool to pursue a January move for Watford sensation Ismaila Sarr, whose stunning start to the season continued with his fourth goal in six games last weekend. He's been branded "an upgrade" on the Reds' existing backup attacking options. (Football Insider) Photo: Stephen Pond Photo Sales

2. Chelsea still want Chiesa Chelsea's hopes of signing Juventus sensation Federico Chiesa in the next transfer window look to have taken a blow, with his club said to be determined to hold onto the Italian ace. He's been valued at around £86m. (Calciomercato) Photo: Gabriele Maltinti Photo Sales

3. Spurs could swoop for Kulusevski Spurs have been linked with a move for Juventus forward Dejan Kulusevski. The £30m ace was named Serie A's best young player back in 2019/20, which saw him eventually seal his big-money move from Atalanta to his current side. (Mirror) Photo: MARCO BERTORELLO Photo Sales

4. Three sides race for Ramsey Newcastle United, Everton and West Ham have all been credited with an interest in Juventus midfielder Aaron Ramsey, who could be allowed to leave the club on a free transfer. The ex-Arsenal star's hefty wages could prove a stumbling block for any potential suitors, however. (The Sun) Photo: Marco Rosi Photo Sales