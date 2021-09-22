Burnley's divisional rivals brace for £43m star man bid, Man Utd full-back eyed by Jose Mourinho

Speaking after the v ictory at Turf Moor, Clarets boss Sean Dyche said: “Without over-egging it, I thought it was job done from the beginning. I thought we started really bright and we created loads of chances, which is pleasing, but not so pleasing we didn’t take them.

We know we have to do that better, and we have done that a lot in the Premier League this season, or certainly as much as we ever have done, chance wise. It is pretty high and the quality of chances is high.

“In the second half I thought we were strong again and did take the chances, so a thorough performance I thought.”

He continued: “He (Rodriguez) has come back pre-season really fit and has obviously looked after himself. I have said all along I believe in all the strikers. Vyds (Matej Vydra) is getting sharper and fitter and has worked hard tonight to add to his true fitness level.

“Jay has looked sharp, particularly second half. First half his movement was good and he didn’t quite find a chance, second half he spent more time in the middle of the pitch and the box and was effective so pleased for him.

“You want that feel to the team and I was really pleased with the calmness because we go a goal down, and I think there was a foul, but then we were super-calm, as was the stadium, so fair play to the fans because we have had a tough start.”

