Burnley's divisional rivals battle for Ajax sensation, Everton chase England international

The Clarets will head into the match full of confidence, after holding Chelsea to a draw at Stamford Bridge and beating Brentford 3-1 in their last two respective outings, and have a chance to move out of the relegation zone if they can defeat the Eagles this weekend.

Speaking ahead of the eagerly anticipated game, Burnley goalkeeper Nick Pope hailed summer signing Maxwel Cornet, who has put in some dazzling performances since joining the Clarets from Lyon last summer. Pope said: “He's been a real breath of fresh air and we've really enjoyed having him on the training ground with us and in the building.

“He's someone that has come into a new way of life, a new team, and his introduction couldn't have been any better, he's four goals in now. He seems like he's enjoying the challenge on and off the pitch and all the lads love him to bits. We're pleased to have him.

“He's been great. On the pitch he works hard on the ball and off the ball he gives us something different than what we've had in previous seasons.

“I think everybody can see his quality. Off the pitch you can see how hard he's trying to learn English and how he's trying to interact with the lads. Everyone is getting on great with him and he's had a really positive impact so far. We hope that can continue.”

