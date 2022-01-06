Burnley's crunch clash with Watford rescheduled
Burnley's crunch clash with Watford at Turf Moor has been rescheduled.
The Clarets were due to host the Hornets last month, but the game was the first of three-successive Burnley fixtures to be postponed to due Covid-19 cases and injuries in the opponents' camp.
But Sean Dyche's side will now face Watford on Tuesday, January 18th, kick-off 7-30 p.m., live on BT Sport.
As it stands, the Clarets are 18th in the Premier Division, two points adrift of Claudio Ranieri's side with a game in hand.
It means Burnley will now host Leicester City on Saturday, January 15th, as the first of a home double-header, before the trip to Arsenal on Sunday, January 23rd.