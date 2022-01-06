Burnley's crunch clash with Watford rescheduled

Burnley's crunch clash with Watford at Turf Moor has been rescheduled.

By Chris Boden
Thursday, 6th January 2022, 10:49 am
Updated Thursday, 6th January 2022, 10:51 am
BT Sport games

The Clarets were due to host the Hornets last month, but the game was the first of three-successive Burnley fixtures to be postponed to due Covid-19 cases and injuries in the opponents' camp.

But Sean Dyche's side will now face Watford on Tuesday, January 18th, kick-off 7-30 p.m., live on BT Sport.

As it stands, the Clarets are 18th in the Premier Division, two points adrift of Claudio Ranieri's side with a game in hand.

It means Burnley will now host Leicester City on Saturday, January 15th, as the first of a home double-header, before the trip to Arsenal on Sunday, January 23rd.

