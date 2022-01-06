Burnley's crunch clash with Watford rescheduled

BT Sport games

The Clarets were due to host the Hornets last month, but the game was the first of three-successive Burnley fixtures to be postponed to due Covid-19 cases and injuries in the opponents' camp.

But Sean Dyche's side will now face Watford on Tuesday, January 18th, kick-off 7-30 p.m., live on BT Sport.

As it stands, the Clarets are 18th in the Premier Division, two points adrift of Claudio Ranieri's side with a game in hand.