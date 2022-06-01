Burnley's Connor Roberts is a win away from historic World Cup appearance with Wales — and the defender can't hide his excitement!

The Dragons will take on the winners of tonight's rescheduled tie between Scotland and Ukraine at Hampden Park — with the decider taking place at the Cardiff City Stadium on Sunday.

Wales — who are just one step away from reaching November's major tournament in Qatar after beating Austria 2-1 in their semi-final — warm up for one of their biggest games in recent history at 5 p.m. when they take on Poland at the Stadion Miejski, Wroclaw, in the UEFA Nations League.

With his nation closing in on a first World Cup finals appearance since 1958, when they were knocked out by Pelé's finish against eventual champions Brazil in Gothenburg, the 26-year-old said: "That’s something I really can’t wait for.

LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 15: Ryan Sessegnon of Tottenham Hotspur is challenged by Connor Roberts of Burnley during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Burnley at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on May 15, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

"In my head I’m thinking ‘how unbelievable would it be if we manage to win that game and get to the World Cup?’ It’s something I’ve touched on – scoring and playing at the Euros for my country, playing in big games, but none as big as this. It gets me excited just thinking about it."

Whoever succeeds in their UEFA Qualification play-off would earn a place in Group B alongside England, USA and Iran, with the fixture against the Three Lions taking place on Tuesday, November 29th at the Ahmed bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan.

"It didn’t matter who we got," said Roberts, who made 21 appearances for Burnley in the Premier League after switching from Swansea City. "We could have played four big teams instead of England….and who else is there? I’m joking!

"We could have played anyone; people will think we’ve no chance but just to play in a World Cup for my country would be indescribable to be honest. Hopefully we can get there. It’d be nice to get there and see Popey – and score past him too."