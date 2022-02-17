Burnley's Connor Roberts determined to hit new heights in the Premier League

But the former Swansea City defender feels that he’s shown glimpses of his potential since making his full Clarets debut in the Premier League.

The 26-year-old was handed his first start in the top flight in more than three-and-a-half years when contributing to his first clean sheet for the club against Arsenal at the Emirates.

The Welshman’s introduction has been the catalyst for change in terms of Burnley’s defensive record.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Burnley's Welsh defender Connor Roberts (L) runs away from Arsenal's Brazilian striker Gabriel Martinelli (R) during the English Premier League football match between Arsenal and Burnley at the Emirates Stadium in London on January 23, 2022.

Sean Dyche’s side had shipped six goals in games against Manchester United and Leeds United, before leaking two more in the Emirates FA Cup defeat at the hands of Huddersfield Town.

However, they have amanged two clean sheets since while limiting both United and Liverpool at Turf Moor this month.

“I think maybe there was a tendency when I played in the Championship that I knew if I was maybe off my best I would still do alright, but in the Premier League that isn’t the case,” he said.

“You are playing against better players and teams that have quality all over the pitch so you need to be at it for every minute on the pitch.

“Hopefully I have done that so far and it needs to continue if I get to play some more.”

The summer signing has enjoyed the competition for places alongside Matt Lowton and Phil Bardsley since recovering from injury and illness.

He admires both team-mates and believes that they all add something different to the position.

Roberts, who is expected to go again for the trip to Brighton this weekend, said: “Lowts has been brilliant.

“He is a very different player and, I’ll admit, he is probably technically better than me but I bring something different. Maybe I am more of a runner and can get up and down a bit better.

“If I get a chance to play I need to show I am good enough and can add something. It might not be the same as Lowts and Bardo, but it has to be something that my team-mates and the staff and the fans look at and go ‘he brings something’.