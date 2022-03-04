Burnley's Charlie Taylor might have to upset his Leeds United supporting friends and family in Premier League fight for survival
There could be a few uncomfortable conversations to be had in the Taylor household should Burnley and Leeds United stay involved in the fight for Premier League survival.
Clarets left back, Charlie, who traded the White Rose of Yorkshire for the Red Rose of Lancashire in 2017, was born and raised in "God's Own Country" and hails from a family of die-hard United fans.
And while the ex-England Under 19 international is digging deep in an attempt to preserve Burnley's status in the top flight, his circle of friends are also 'Marching On Together'.
Taylor, a former season ticket holder at Elland Road, who went on to make more than 100 appearances in all competitions for the club, doesn't feel the pressure of being the odd one out, however.
In fact, the York-born full back, who had a loan spell with his hometown team as well as Bradford City, Inverness Caledonian Thistle and Fleetwood Town, would take being ostracised from his friendship group if it meant Sean Dyche's side staying up at the expense of The Whites.
"Everyone around me, all my friends and family, are Leeds fans, it's just how it is," said Taylor. "Everybody supports Leeds from that area. If it came down to it I'm sure they'd all want me and Burnley to stay up at their cost, but hopefully it doesn't get to that.
"When I was young, around 10 years old, I had a season ticket, maybe even younger than that. That was as a kid, obviously I played for them and now my main focus and objectives are with Burnley.
"Burnley is obviously the club I play for and we want to stay up for myself, my team-mates, the fans, for everybody and I've got full confidence we can do that this season. As long as we stay up, it doesn't matter to me who the other three are that go down."
The Clarets, who are two points adrift of Leeds with a game in hand, were just eight minutes away from climbing out of the bottom three on Tuesday evening when Leicester City were in town.
Everton had been on course to slip into the relegation zone until substitutes James Maddison and Jamie Vardy intervened for the Foxes at Turf Moor.
Ahead of Saturday's game at home to World and European champions Chelsea, Taylor said: "It's never nice to look at the table and see yourself in the bottom three. We've been in it for a good few months now.
"It would've been nice to have got ourselves out and that was one of the frustrating things about the other night. There are still a lot of games to go and, taking away the game the other night, our form has been really good.
"We've had the experience of being here before and a few teams down in the bottom half can't really say that. A lot of people seem to write us off most years, which they've probably done again this year, but we've proven people wrong time after time. Everyone within this club believes we can get ourselves out of this situation."