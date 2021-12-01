Burnley's Charlie Taylor hoping for a repeat against Wolves at Molineux

Adama Traore of Wolverhampton Wanderers is challenged by Charlie Taylor of Burnley during the Premier League match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Burnley at Molineux on April 25, 2021 in Wolverhampton, England.

A first half hat-trick from Chris Wood gave the Clarets a commanding lead against Wolves at the break last term.

Ashley Westwood, suspended for his side's return to the West Midlands, then capped a fine afternoon in April with a fourth goal just five minutes from time.

It was a decisive victory for the visitors, who climbed above Brighton and Newcastle United at the time while pulling themselves nine points clear of 18th place Fulham.

Burnley's New Zealand striker Chris Wood (R) scores his team's second goal past Wolverhampton Wanderers' Portuguese goalkeeper Rui Patricio during the English Premier League football match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Burnley at the Molineux stadium in Wolverhampton, central England on April 25, 2021.

"The game last season was where we had been around the drop zone for a long time so people started to question you and things started to build up around the club," said Clarets left back Charlie Taylor.

"I think that one was a defining result, a huge result, and it was a good performance, which took us away from the drop zone. If we can repeat something like that it would be great."

The former Leeds United defender, however, knows that the hosts will be a different beast on this occasion.

Ex-Benfica coach Bruno Lage has since replaced Nuno Espirito Santo at the helm and the club has experienced a significant upturn in form.

Wolves have won five of their last eight games in the top flight and occupy sixth spot in the table.

That came after a run of four defeats from five at the beginning of the campaign.

Taylor said: "It will be different now. They’ve got a new manager and they’re sixth, people forget that. I don’t think they started too well, but recently they’ve been brilliant.

“Any fixture away in the Premier League is tough, but we’re on a good run ourselves and the goal now is to turn a few more draws into wins and move up that table.”

Sunday's postponement against Spurs at Turf Moor consequently pushed suspensions for James Tarkowski and Westwood into the midweek fixture.

Taylor knows their absences will be felt on Wednesday evening, but he knows that the squad possesses the strength in depth to provide more than adequate cover.

"Westy and Tarky are key players for us so to have them missing is always a disadvantage, but we've got to accept that and we'll go to Wolves without them," he said.

"Everyone saw the team sheet [against Spurs] and Collins and Corky are really good replacements. I'm sure they can cover for them.