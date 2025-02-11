Burnley's Championship promotion odds as Sheffield United beat Portsmouth but Sunderland stall

Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton

Burnley FC writer

Published 11th Feb 2025, 12:00 BST
Burnley dropped out of the top two over the weekend while they were busy in cup action.

Marcus Edwards enjoyed a debut to remember as he bagged the winning goals during Burnley’s 1-0 FA Cup fourth round win against Southampton.

Back in the Championship, Sunderland failed to make up further ground as they played out a 2-2 draw with Watford.

Elsewhere, Sheffield United leapfrogged Burnley back into second place with a narrow 2-1 win against lowly Portsmouth.

Scott Parker’s side have the chance to move back into the top two on Wednesday night when they host Hull City at Turf Moor.

Ahead of the midweek action, here’s the latest predicted table, running down from 24th to 1st:

Relegation odds: 1/12

1. 24th: Plymouth Argyle (relegated)

Relegation odds: 1/12 Photo: HENRY NICHOLLS

Relegation odds: 5/4

2. 23rd: Portsmouth (relegated)

Relegation odds: 5/4 Photo: Ryan Pierse

Relegation odds: 11/8

3. 22nd: Luton Town (relegated)

Relegation odds: 11/8 Photo: Jess Hornby

Relegation odds: 6/4

4. 21st: Derby County

Relegation odds: 6/4 Photo: Stephen Pond

