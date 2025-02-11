Burnley's Championship promotion odds as Sheffield United beat Portsmouth but Sunderland stall

Marcus Edwards enjoyed a debut to remember as he bagged the winning goals during Burnley’s 1-0 FA Cup fourth round win against Southampton.
Back in the Championship, Sunderland failed to make up further ground as they played out a 2-2 draw with Watford.
Elsewhere, Sheffield United leapfrogged Burnley back into second place with a narrow 2-1 win against lowly Portsmouth.
Scott Parker’s side have the chance to move back into the top two on Wednesday night when they host Hull City at Turf Moor.
Ahead of the midweek action, here’s the latest predicted table, running down from 24th to 1st: