Burnley's Boyd inspiration

The Clarets were, as now, battling relegation, with the fearsome prospect of champions Manchester City next up at Turf Moor.

However, Manuel Pellegrini’s side were humbled, as they went back over the M66 with their tails between their legs after a 1-0 defeat, courtesy of a quite brilliant George Boyd volley.

City maybe had one eye on a trip to the Nou Camp four days later, as they looked to overturn a 2-1 first-leg deficit in the Champions League, but the shock win all but ended the Blues’ hopes of retaining the title, as Chelsea went on to triumph by eight points.

Burnley's Scottish midfielder George Boyd (L) shoots to score the opening goal of the English Premier League football match between Burnley and Manchester City at Turf Moor in Burnley, north west England, on March 14, 2015.

Just after the hour, Martin Demichelis was beaten for pace by Danny Ings and conceded a free kick, which was whipped in by former City youngster Kieran Trippier.

Vincent Kompany headed clear, but, as Edin Dzeko failed to close down Boyd, he arrowed a half-volley, kissing the turf along the way, into the far corner past Joe Hart.

Boyd said recently: “That’s the best I’ve ever felt when scoring a goal.

“We were in a tricky spell at the time and we needed the points massively."

Burnley, however, lost five of their next six games, and despite a win at Hull, were relegated that day with two games to play.