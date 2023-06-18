There’s been plenty of talk of artificial intelligence in recent months.

Only recently, tech giants including Elon Musk signed a letter calling for the postponement of certain AI tools which, according to the missive, pose “profound risks to humanity”.

ChatGPT has become one of the best-known AI tools, with a student recently using the technology to write a (successful) appeal against a parking fine. The tool can answer questions and help users compile essays, emails or even computer code.

But how much does it know about football? And Burnley in particular? We put that to the test by asking ChatGPT to compile its best-ever Clarets XI.

Here are the results...

GK: Adam Blacklaw Blacklaw gets the nod over Tom Heaton, who would have been the more contemporary choice. The stopper made 318 appearances for the Clarets and helped Harry Potts' side win the First Division during the 1959/60 season.

RB: Jimmy Adamson Adamson, preferred to Kieran Trippier at right-back, made 426 appearances for the Clarets during a 17-year spell. He was an ever-present as Burnley won the First Division in 1959/60 and captained the side to the 1962 FA Cup Final.

CB: James Tarkowski Only one of two 'modern' players to make the XI, Tarkowski left Turf Moor last year after spending six years with the club. Played a crucial role under Sean Dyche when the Clarets remained a regular Premier League name.