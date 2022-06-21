Burnley's Academy set to lose Category One status

The FA’s Professional Game Board met last week, and agreed with the Professional Game Academy Audit Company’s decision to withdraw the club’s Category One licence following their audit earlier this year.

Burnley were granted their Category One licence on a provisional two-year basis in July 2020, as the COVID-19 pandemic meant full on-site audits were not possible that year.

The club argued their case last week, with https://trainingground.guru/ reporting: “Burnley did submit a detailed ‘letter of mitigation’, along with supporting documents, arguing that the failings identified by auditors at the start of this year had been down to Covid.

Barnfield Training Centre

“The PGB have asked for further information and Burnley believe the process is still ongoing.

"But, as things stand, the Clarets will lose their Category One status from the start of next season.

"As the PGB is English football’s final arbiter, Burnley would need to mount a legal challenge through the courts in order to try and overturn their demotion.”

Burnley climbed from Category Three to Category One status in the space of three years under Academy Manager Jon Pepper, who left the club In June 2021, to be replaced by Paul Jenkinsm who had been ALK Capital’s football advisor.