Burnley youngster Owen Dodgson signs new deal

The 19-year-old, who made his first team debut as a substitute in January in the Emirates FA Cup at home to Huddersfield Town, joined the Clarets prior to the 2020/21 season, after a successful trial period in the Under 23s side, having been with Manchester United as a youth.
The Lancaster-born teenager also featured on the bench five times in the Premier League.
Dodgson, who can operate as a left-back and left-midfield, said: "I'm buzzing to get it over the line, I have worked my hardest to get to this point, but it's only the beginning now.
"I want to keep pushing, working hard and seeing where it takes me.
"It's a fresh start here, new manager and coaching staff and an opportunity to show them what i can do.
"But the most important thing is to keep working hard and earn them opportunities of first team football."