Burnley youngster Owen Dodgson signs new deal

Left-sided player Owen Dodgson has signed a new three-year deal with Burnley.

By Chris Boden
Thursday, 7th July 2022, 10:50 am

The 19-year-old, who made his first team debut as a substitute in January in the Emirates FA Cup at home to Huddersfield Town, joined the Clarets prior to the 2020/21 season, after a successful trial period in the Under 23s side, having been with Manchester United as a youth.

The Lancaster-born teenager also featured on the bench five times in the Premier League.

Dodgson, who can operate as a left-back and left-midfield, said: "I'm buzzing to get it over the line, I have worked my hardest to get to this point, but it's only the beginning now.

Owen Dodgson

"I want to keep pushing, working hard and seeing where it takes me.

"It's a fresh start here, new manager and coaching staff and an opportunity to show them what i can do.

"But the most important thing is to keep working hard and earn them opportunities of first team football."

